Gina Balian Named Senior VP of Limited Series for FX, FX Movie Channel

FX Networks has named Gina Balian to the newly-created position of senior VP of limited series for FX and FX Movie Channel.

In the new role, the former HBO exec will lead development and production of original miniseries for FX and FX Movie Channel; this marks FXM's first foray into long-form programming. Balian will also oversee the development of Fox's summer limited event series. The network will continue to do its own buying, but FX Production's will be a producing partner. Fox plans to air its first summer event series in 2014, but will start production next year.

Balian, who starts her new post Nov. 1, will report jointly to Nick Grad, executive VP, original programming for FX, and Eric Schrier, executive VP, FX Productions and head of series development for FX.

"Gina is an exceptional creative executive, and we're thrilled to welcome her to the FX family," said FX president and GM John Landgraf. "We are committed to increasing FX's long-form offerings, and with FXM's growth the timing is perfect to add long-form original programming to its line-up. We're honored [Fox Broadcasting entertainment chairman Kevin Reilly] reached out to us to partner with him through FX Productions on FBC projects, and the relationship with FXP should be seamless because of Kevin's history with FX and his prior working relationship with Nick and Eric."

Balian previously served as senior VP in drama series for HBO.