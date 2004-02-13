Gilmore Girls Comes to DVD

If viewers couldn’t catch Lorelai’s and Rory Gilmore’s lightning-fast, coffee-fueled conversations the first time around, they are getting another chance with Warner Home Video’s May 4 release of Gilmore Girls: The Complete First Season on DVD.

The six-disc set contains the first season’s 21 episodes, including the pilot. The set is priced at $59.98. The Gilmore Girls already has been renewed for a fifth season on The WB.