Giles retiring at WISH-TV

Lee Giles, arguably the dean of local news directors, told his staff

Wednesday that he'd be retiring in May after 35 years of running the news at WISH-TV

Indianapolis.

Giles' legendary career includes nearly 40 years at the station and nearly 50

in news.

Giles' length of service as a news director is especially unusual in a job

where tenure is better measured in dog years.

Giles told Broadcasting & Cable he'd hold onto his vice president

stripe through the summer so he can hit the 40-year mark with WISH-TV, and he added that the search for a replacement is on and is wide open.

Friends and admirers can toast Giles' retirement next week at the Radio-Television News Directors Association's

annual conference in Las Vegas.

Among many achievements, Giles is well known as an early mentor for NBC's

Jane Pauley, who herself recently announced her retirement.