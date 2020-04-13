Gig Gear Unveils Home Conference/Green Screen

Broadcast AV company Gig Gear knows a marketing opportunity when it sees one, not to mention a catchy name.

It may look more like an accessory for a Star Wars ship captain's chair than for King Arthur's seat at the roundtable, but Gig Gear has just released Cam-a-Lot (we know, it sounds a bit bizarre), a video conferencing screen that straps onto a chair, say a kitchen chair subbing for an anchor chair or even a folding chair, the company points out. It provides a "clean" background for video calls and a green screen on the flip side ready to accommodate any virtual background.

"The screen is ideal for TV journalists broadcasting from home as well as video conferencing and other virtual meetings currently being held across the globe due to stay-at-home orders," said the company.

Homebound journalists are giving new meaning to stand-ups and remotes as they come together, apart, to do the news.

The screen is 57 inches in diameter and folds to 22 inches to pop into its (included) tote bag.