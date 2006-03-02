Gibson Gets Paul White Award

Good Morning America co-anchor Charles Gibson will receive the Radio-Television News Director's Association Paul White Award for "lifetime contributions to electronic journalism."

Gibson has been with ABC news since 1975 and recently has been co-anchoring World News Tonight following Bob Woodruff's absence due to injuries suffered during a roadside bombing while on assignment in Iraq.

The award, which will be given out at RTDNA's annual convention in Las Vegas April 24, is named after the former CBS news director.

Past winners include former ABC colleagues Ted Koppel, Peter Jennings, and Barbara Walters, as well as Dan Rather, Tom Brokaw, Ed Bradley, Bob Scheiffer and Jane Pauley.

