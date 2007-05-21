'Giants of Broadcasting' Luncheon Scheduled

The Library of American Broadcasting has set September 19 as the date for its Giants of Broadcasting Luncheon at the New York Grand Hyatt Hotel.

The Library, which is based at the University of Maryland, is honoring eight individuals who played pivotal roles in the development of the electronic media.

The honorees are Tribune chief executive Dennis FitzSimons; CBS tech exec and HDTV pioneer Joseph Flaherty; top talker Charlie Rose; ABC's Diane Sawyer; Fox TV Stations Group chief Dennis Swanson; and, posthumously, station rep pioneer John Blair and longtime CBS affiliate exec and former TV president, Anthony Malara.