Giant write-off triggers $45B AOL loss

Contrasting sharply with strong results at most of its media divisions, AOL

Time Warner Inc. posted a $44.9 billion loss after writing down the book value of

many of its divisions -- particularly, of course, the America Online Inc. Internet

unit.

The company also said it expects zero growth in operating cash flow for

2003.

The big loss isn't financially significant because it doesn't involve actual

cash.

It's a bookkeeping issue stemming from the write-off of "goodwill," devaluing

its operations by $45.5 billion.

It follows a $54 billion write-off in early 2002.

But it's yet another reminder of what a terrible mistake Time Warner Inc. made in

selling to AOL for stock in 2001.

Fourth-quarter results were generally strong, with cable systems and Warner

Bros. jumping 13 percent and the Turner Broadcasting System Inc., The WB Television Network and Home Box Office networks surging 46 percent.

Even the dismal music unit posted a 25 percent cash-flow gain.

AOL, however, saw its profits drop 11 percent.

Companywide cash flow grew a strong 16 percent.

Newly christened chairman and CEO Richard Parsons had bad news about the

outlook for 2003: no growth.

Parsons said that Time Warner Cable would collect fewer launch fees from

start-up networks, Warner Music was expected to sag and AOL will not get perky

anytime soon.

Parsons sees companywide cash flow as "essentially flat."