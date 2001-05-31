Giannini named WPIX station manager

Vince Giannini, director of finance and administration at Tribune-owned KTLA-TV Los Angeles, has been named

station manager at WPIX-TV, Tribune's New York City station.

"Vince's vast knowledge in station operations as well as his experience at major-market television stations will make him a valuable asset to WPIX," said Betty

Ellen Berlamino, vice president and general manager of WPIX. Giannini will be responsible for accounting, engineering, community affairs and local production, and will report to Berlamino. - Dan Trigoboff