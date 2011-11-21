Getting the Wheels in Motion -- Literally and Figuratively

Click here to read more from B&C's Classfieds

By Bob Armstrong, Professor of Communications at the

State University of New York at Buffalo (SUNY, Buffalo) in Singapore

In the spring of 1982, I was a fresh graduate of the

telecommunications program at Ohio University and hoping for my first "break"

in broadcast television. I distinctly remember the classified ad in Broadcasting to which I responded, not

because it was unusual, but because the News Director had attached his name (and

that name was the same as a presidential candidate in the late 1960s).

Within two weeks later, I embarked on a car trip to visit

(unannounced) this Midwestern station, plus a number of other places I had

applied to, courtesy of your magazine. Happily, many news directors met

me, giving me about ten minutes of their day to this "young upstart." It

was a great lesson in persistence, salesmanship and getting to know the area

from which someday I hoped to report.

By Labor Day, I had three offers in hand from news

stations in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois. Although each sounded

interesting, it was the CBS affiliate in Peoria who offered me an additional

opportunity to anchor the weekend news, confirming my ultimate decision.

Although my life now is in higher education, I do not regret that choice and

appreciate your publication for getting my professional wheels -- both

figuratively and literally -- in motion.