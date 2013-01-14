GetGlue Calls Off Viggle Deal

Two month after second-screen app startup Viggle announced

plans to buy GetGlue for $25 million plus stock, GetGlue has decided to call it

off, CEO Alex Iskold wrote in a blog post Sunday.

"Today we've decided that GetGlue will not be merging with

Viggle. The two companies remain friendly and think highly of each other,"

Iskold wrote. "We are moving forward as an independent company, and all of us

at GetGlue are excited about growing our social network and the leadership

position on the second screen."

Viggle representatives did not immediately respond to a

request for comment.

Iskold, in an email, declined to provide additional

information about why GetGlue walked away from the Viggle deal.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.