GetGlue Calls Off Viggle Deal
Two month after second-screen app startup Viggle announced
plans to buy GetGlue for $25 million plus stock, GetGlue has decided to call it
off, CEO Alex Iskold wrote in a blog post Sunday.
"Today we've decided that GetGlue will not be merging with
Viggle. The two companies remain friendly and think highly of each other,"
Iskold wrote. "We are moving forward as an independent company, and all of us
at GetGlue are excited about growing our social network and the leadership
position on the second screen."
Viggle representatives did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Iskold, in an email, declined to provide additional
information about why GetGlue walked away from the Viggle deal.
