Geraldo's Grand Opening

The national rollout of Twentieth Television's Geraldo at Large was the top-performing syndicated

rookie, according to the national household ratings for the week ended Sept.

17. Geraldo averaged a 1.6 rating for the

first week of the season, despite clearances in just 75% of the country, mainly

in late-fringe time periods.

“It's taken awhile to find an audience, but sampling tends to be a

bit slower than you used to have in the old days,” says Twentieth

President/COO Bob Cook. He notes that the 1.6 projects to a 2.0 if the show had

household penetration of 90%, which he expects by the end of the season.

Twentieth also had the No. 2 rookie for that week, as

Cristina's Court averaged a 1.3 rating.

Cook says that, despite there being nine court shows in syndication, the genre

hasn't yet peaked.

“Every time we think that, the numbers just keep going,” he says.

“It's like Wheel of Fortune and

Jeopardy!. Every year, they say this is

their last year, and they just keep going. Diminishing returns will come for

court, but not yet.”

Rolling out Geraldo (a late

replacement for A Current Affair last

season) and launching Cristina was even more

difficult, with Twentieth executives also busy launching MyNetwork TV

(MNT).

Cook says having Fox as a parent cuts both ways. “We spend a lot of

time on [MNT], but we also get a lot of help from Fox News Channel in promoting

Geraldo,” he says. “But it's lot of

work right now.”

Sony Pictures Television's Judge Maria

Lopez was the third-highest-rated rookie of the week ended Sept. 17

with a 1.0 average, while Sony's new Greg

Behrendt talker averaged just an 0.9 in its first four days after

debuting Sept. 12. Sony executives declined to comment on the early numbers.

Ratings for Telepictures' Dr. Keith

Ablow were not available at press time. They are being reprocessed

by Nielsen.

In off-net rookie strips, sitcom Still

Standing debuted to a 1.3 average, while One

on One averaged an 0.9. CSI:

Miami averaged a 4.2 rating in its first weekend of syndication.

Among returning talk shows, sophomore Tyra

Banks logged the biggest year-over-year increase, improving 36% over

its debut to a 1.5. Fellow second-year talker Martha averaged a 1.3 for the week, off 35% from its

debut last year.

The newsmagazines stayed hot, with Access

Hollywood up 24% on the year to a 2.6 average and

Entertainment Tonight recording its highest

number in 24 weeks at a 5.1.

In court, Judge Judy led the way as

usual with a 4.4. Wheel of Fortune topped

the game-show category with a 7.3, while Family

Feud's first week with new host John O'Hurley averaged a 1.7.

Although national numbers for the debut week of rookies

Rachael Ray and Megan Mullally won't be available until this week,

Rachael averaged a 2.6 rating/9 share

weighted-meter-market average for its first week, which began Sept. 18.

The Food Network veteran's program, from King World and Oprah

Winfrey's Harpo Productions, enjoyed the best first week of any show since

Dr. Phil in 2002. It bested its average

lead-in of 2.3/8 by 13% and was a 24% improvement over its year-ago time-period

average of 2.1/7.

NBC Universal's Megan got off to a

slow start with a 1.0/3 weighted-meter-market average. That marked a 17%

decline from its average lead-in of 1.2/4 and was down 29% from its year-ago

time- period average of 1.4/5.