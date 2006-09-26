Geraldo at Large Shows Improvement

The national rollout of Twentieth Television’s Geraldo At Large was the top-performing syndicated rookie according to the national household ratings for the week ending September 17.

Geraldo

averaged a 1.6 rating in just 75% of the country, mainly in late fringe time periods. Even more impressive for the solid debut was that Geraldo may not have gotten the marketing push and attention internally it would have had Twentieth executives not also been busy launching start-up MyNetworkTV.

Twentieth also had the second-rated rookie for that week, as court entrant Cristina’s Court averaged a 1.3 rating. Sony Pictures Television’s Judge Maria Lopez was next with a 1.0 average, while Sony’s Greg Behrendt talker averaged just a 0.9 in its first four days after debuting on September 12.

Ratings for Telepictures’ Dr. Keith Ablow were not available at press time, as they are being reprocessed by Nielsen.

In off-net rookie strips, sitcom Still Standing debuted to a 1.3 average, while One on One averaged a 0.9. CSI: Miami averaged a 4.2 rating in its first weekend of syndication.

In returning talk shows, sophomore Tyra Banks had the biggest year-over-year bump, up 36% over its debut to a 1.5. Fellow second-year talker Martha averaged a 1.3 for the week, off 35% from its debut last year.

The news magazines continued their recent roll, with Access Hollywood up 24% on the year to a 2.6 average and Entertainment Tonight recording its highest number in 24 weeks at a 5.1.

In court shows, Judge Judy led the way was always with a 4.4, while Wheel of Fortune topped the game show category with a 7.3.