Geraldo At Large Gets Larger
By Ben Grossman
Twentieth Television today announced ten additional clearances for new syndicated strip Geraldo at Large, which launches Oct. 31 in the Fox O&O slots currently airing A Current Affair.
The half-hour program featuring Geraldo Rivera has now been cleared to air on stations including CBS O&O KPIX San Francisco; Tribune-owned Fox station WXIN Indianapolis; independent KUSI San Diego; Belo's NBC affiliate, WCNC Charlotte, N.C.; Raycom-owned Fox station WFLX West Palm Beach, Fla.; Hubbard Broadcasting-owned NBC affiliate KOB in Albuquerque; Clear Channel-owned CBS affiliate KGPE Fresno, Calif.; Quincy Newspapers-owned Fox affiliate WSJV South Bend, Ind; LIN Television's Fox affiliate WUPW Toledo, Ohio; and Liberty Corp.-owned CBS affiliate KGBT Harlingen-Brownsville, Texas.
According to Twentieth, the show has now been cleared in 55% of the country.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.