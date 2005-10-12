Geraldo At Large Gets Larger

Twentieth Television today announced ten additional clearances for new syndicated strip Geraldo at Large, which launches Oct. 31 in the Fox O&O slots currently airing A Current Affair.

The half-hour program featuring Geraldo Rivera has now been cleared to air on stations including CBS O&O KPIX San Francisco; Tribune-owned Fox station WXIN Indianapolis; independent KUSI San Diego; Belo's NBC affiliate, WCNC Charlotte, N.C.; Raycom-owned Fox station WFLX West Palm Beach, Fla.; Hubbard Broadcasting-owned NBC affiliate KOB in Albuquerque; Clear Channel-owned CBS affiliate KGPE Fresno, Calif.; Quincy Newspapers-owned Fox affiliate WSJV South Bend, Ind; LIN Television's Fox affiliate WUPW Toledo, Ohio; and Liberty Corp.-owned CBS affiliate KGBT Harlingen-Brownsville, Texas.

According to Twentieth, the show has now been cleared in 55% of the country.