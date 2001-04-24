GeoVideo picks AT&T's ATM

Las Vegas - GeoVideo Networks has selected AT&T's Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM) Service to offer its customers an IP-enabled virtual private network for high-bandwidth video applications.

GeoVideo will also join AT&T's Alliance Channel Program and market AT&T's Data and IP services as part of the pact.

GeoVideo's service will use both the point-to-point and point-to-multipoint capabilities of AT&T's ATM service, enabling them to offer IP traffic routing, Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS) and multicast capabilities--a technology which takes content from a single ATM virtual circuit and replicates it throughout the network for distribution to multiple end points. - Mike Grotticelli