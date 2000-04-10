George Vradenburg III

Senior vice president for global and strategic policy, America Online, Reston, Va.; b. March 14, 1943, Kinston, N.C.; B.A., Oberlin College, Oberlin, Ohio, 1964; J.D., Harvard University, Cambridge, Mass., 1967; U.S. Navy 1967-69; attorney, Cravath, Swaine & Moore, New York City, 1970-80; general counsel, CBS Inc., 1980-91; executive vice president, FOX Inc., 1991-95; co-chair, entertainment and media practice, Latham & Watkins, Los Angeles, 1995-97; general counsel, America Online, 1997-98; current position since December 1998; m., Trish, June 20, 1968; daughter, Alissa, 29; son, Tyler, 27