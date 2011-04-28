George Greenberg To Head Fuel TV

George Greenberg has been named executive VP and general

manager of Fuel TV, replacing CJ Olivares, who announced his departure from thenetwork on Tuesday.

Greenberg oversees day-to-day operations of Fuel TV, Fox's

male-targeted entertainment and sports network, including research,

programming, development, scheduling, production, on-air promotion, marketing

and communications.

Prior to taking over Fuel, Greenberg had been executive VP,

programming and production for Fox Sports Media Group since 2007. He helped

launch Fox Sports in 1994 and and later led marketing efforts for Fox

Broadcasting Company from 1997-2000.

"In his 17 years at Fox, George has consistently

demonstrated that he's among the most talented television executives I've ever

worked with, no matter what the assignment," said David Hill, chairman, Fox Sports Media Group. "Having

a keen eye for talent, set design, program content and promotion, he has the

ability to create programs from scratch and take existing shows and make them

better, and I'm confident he'll use all his skills to the long-term benefit of

Fuel TV."