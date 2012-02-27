When the UFC struck its landmark

rights deal with Fox late last year, perhaps

the biggest benefactor was small

cable network Fuel TV. Up until that

point, the little-known sports network

had almost exclusively focused

on extreme sports such as BMX, surfing,

skateboarding and the like.

So it comes as no surprise that the spotlight is now shining directly

on George Greenberg. With Fox and FX already established, Greenberg

has a chance to turn his network into the go-to destination for

UFC fans. For the first two fights that Fox has aired, Fuel TV took

the bulk of pre- and post-fight coverage.

Greenberg will have to prove that his network can handle—and thrive

on—the 2,000 hours of UFC programming he promised to air back in

November. Fox is toying with the idea of a national sports network;

much like NBC did in remaking Versus into NBC Sports Network, Fox’s

will likely come from rebranding one of its existing channels.