George deBenneville Bell Jr.

President and CEO, Excite@Home; b. Philadelphia, Dec. 20, 1956; B.A., English, Harvard University, 1980; head writer and producer, American Sportsman, and head writer, 1984 Olympics, ABC, New York, 1980-85; independent documentary producer, ABC, CBS, National Geographic and Discovery Channel, 1985-90; editor-at-large, Times Mirror Magazines, 1991-93; senior vice president, Times Mirror, 1993-95; chief executive officer, Excite@Home, 1995-99; current position since 1999; m. Carrie Minot, Sept. 7, 1991; three sons, George Jr., 7; Henry, 5; Jimmy, 3.