George Cheeks Hired as EVP, Business Operations for NBCEntertainment and Universal Television

NBC has hired Viacom exec George Cheeks as its executive VP

of business operations for NBC Entertainment and Universal Television, the

network announced Wednesday.

Cheeks will essentially take over the responsibilities

previously held by Marc Graboff, who announced his departure from NBC lastNovember,

overseeing business affairs, music services and production operations for

Universal television.

He will start at NBC in the fall after his contract expires

at Viacom, where he serves as executive VP, business affairs and general

counsel, Viacom music and entertainment groups, content distribution and

marketing and head of standards and practices for Viacom Media Networks.

"George is the consummate entertainment

business executive who has successfully overseen virtually all aspects of

television," said Bob Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment. "His vast

experience, acumen and positive industry contacts will prove to be invaluable

as we move forward to achieve our new goals at NBC."

Before starting work at MTV Networks in

New York in 1998, Cheeks was an entertainment attorney in Los Angeles from 1992

to 1998.