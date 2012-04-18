George Cheeks Hired as EVP, Business Operations for NBCEntertainment and Universal Television
NBC has hired Viacom exec George Cheeks as its executive VP
of business operations for NBC Entertainment and Universal Television, the
network announced Wednesday.
Cheeks will essentially take over the responsibilities
previously held by Marc Graboff, who announced his departure from NBC lastNovember,
overseeing business affairs, music services and production operations for
Universal television.
He will start at NBC in the fall after his contract expires
at Viacom, where he serves as executive VP, business affairs and general
counsel, Viacom music and entertainment groups, content distribution and
marketing and head of standards and practices for Viacom Media Networks.
"George is the consummate entertainment
business executive who has successfully overseen virtually all aspects of
television," said Bob Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment. "His vast
experience, acumen and positive industry contacts will prove to be invaluable
as we move forward to achieve our new goals at NBC."
Before starting work at MTV Networks in
New York in 1998, Cheeks was an entertainment attorney in Los Angeles from 1992
to 1998.
