George Barrios Named WWE CFO
By Alex Weprin
George Barrios joined World Wrestling Entertainment as its new chief financial officer.
Barrios had been vice president and treasurer of The New York Times Co.
“We welcome George Barrios as our new CFO,” CEO Linda McMahon said in a statement. “At a time when we are focused on growth initiatives around the world, we are confident that George’s experience will be a tremendous asset for WWE’s future.”
Barrios will replace Frank Serpe, who is retiring after 21 years with WWE.
