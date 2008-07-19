Generation Kill Gets Good Start at HBO

Generation Kill, HBO's new seven-hour miniseries about the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq, hit the ground running on July 13, drawing an estimated 1.3 million viewers in back-to-back airings of its first installment. The episode drew just over 1 million at 9 p.m. EST and an additional 300,000 at 10:30 p.m., according to Nielsen figures. Those numbers typically double over the following two to three weeks, when HBO tallies the cumulative audience for each episode.