Generating New Revenue With Hispanic TV Programming

The fifth installment of the Hispanic Television Summit will feature executives from broadcast, cable, satellite, broadband (IPTV), telephony, brand marketing, research and advertising reviewing the newest opportunities in the Hispanic and Latin American TV marketplace. Attendees will also have the chance to preview how the “digital age” will lead to greater profitability in the immediate future.

DAY ONE: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 3, 2007

9 A.M. Registration Opens

PRE-SUMMIT OPTIONAL SEMINAR — NEW IN 2007

Hispanic Market 101 Seminar; Shubert Suite, 6th floor. Additional $99 registration required; limited capacity.

9:30 A.M. PRE-SUMMIT OPTIONAL SEMINAR: Hispanic Market 101 Seminar

This special two-hour session is designed to introduce “new-comers” to the Hispanic television marketplace, by providing them with the “basics” about demographics, marketing techniques, language use and imagery in advertising; presented by a researcher and cable executives from creative services and marketing.

Demographic Profile presentation by: Adriana Waterston, VP of marketing and business development, Horowitz Associates

Featured case study presentations by: Julie Garibay-Sparacio, manager of multicultural marketing, Cablevision; Drew Utman, director of marketing, Time Warner Cable New York City; Adriana Waterston, VP of marketing and business development, Horowitz Associates

11 A.M. Registration Opens for Summit 7th floor

12 P.M. Opening Luncheon with Special Presentation & Keynote Astor Ballroom, 7th floor

Sponsored by: Telemundo Communications Group

Opening Comments by: Larry Dunn, group publisher of Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable

Special Presentation: Cable Positive Spanish-language AIDS Awareness Campaign; presented by Steve Villano, president and CEO, Cable Positive

Keynote Presentation: Don Browne, president, Telemundo Communications Group

Afternoon Sessions: Marquis Ballroom, 9th floor

2 P.M. Session #1

Distribution: New Options & Seamless Technologies To Get Content to Viewers

Decision-makers and programmers engage in an in-depth discussion of the current trends in television distribution including multicasting, VOD, mobile, and IPTV, as well as new twists on “traditional tiers,” and how the digital requirements of February 2009 will change Hispanic television.

Moderator: Luis Clemens, editor, La Politica

Panelists: Leonardo Alvarado, director, AlternaTV; Jorge Fiterre, partner, Condista; Barbara Kelly, senior VP and GM, Time Warner Cable, NY & NJ; James Moore, director international strategy and product management, Cablevision; Alejandro Parisca, GM, VeneMovies; Adriana Waterston, VP of marketing and business development, Horowitz Associates

3 P.M. Session #2

Audience Segments, Measurement & Advertising

A panel of researchers, media buyers, marketers, programmers and ad sales executives discuss the importance of programming genres designed to attract targeted viewers from different Hispanic audience profiles — including the bilingual youth market and males ages 18-34 years — and what measuring viewers from this increasingly segmented audience means for traditional Hispanic TV advertisers.

Moderator: Laura Martinez, contributing editor, Hispanic Television Update

Panelists: Gloria Constanza, partner, d exposito & partners ; Douglas Darfield, senior VP of Hispanic services, The Nielsen Co.; Oswald Mendez, managing partner and director of integrated communications, The Vidal Partnership; Robert Rose, CEO and executive producer, AIM Tell-A-Vision; Isabella Sanchez, VP and managing director, Tapestry

4:15 P.M. Session #3

Programming That Draws the Big Audiences

A panel of programmers and marketers discuss the powerful draw of audiences to top-name events and series.

Moderator: Cynthia Perkins-Roberts, VP of diversity marketing and business development, Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau

Panelists: Ramon Escobar, senior consultant, Sucherman Consulting Group; Fernando Fernandez, partner and chief client officer, d exposito & partners; Traug Keller, senior VP, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes; Tom Maney, senior VP of ad sales, Fox Sports en Español; Denise M. Myers, marketing manager of new video services, Cox Communications

DAY TWO: THURSDAY OCT. 4, 2007

7 A.M. Registration Opens Westside Ballroom, Salons 3-4, 5th floor

8 A.M. Breakfast with Keynote Westside Ballroom, Salons 3-4, 5th floor

Opening Comments & Introduction of keynote presenter by: Larry Dunn, group publisher of Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable

Keynote Presentation by: Isaac Mizrahi, director of multicultural marketing, Sprint Nextel

Sponsored by: VeneMovies

Morning Sessions: Westside Ballroom, Salons 1-2, 5th floor

9 A.M. Session #4

Audience Promotion & Marketing – Attracting Audiences to Programs on New Media Platforms

Developed and presented by the Multicultural Marketing Committee of the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC)

Programmers are increasingly using alternate distribution routes. These options give rise to a host of unique challenges. Discover how marketers reach audiences in the emerging world of digital media. Learn about best promotional practices and hear about unique success stories that redefine traditional promotions.

Moderator: Sandra Murillo Weber, VP of multicultural market development, Turner Broadcasting System

Panelists: Lucia Ballas-Traynor, Senior VP and GM, MTV Tr3s; Monica Gadsby, CEO, SMG Multicultural; Mauro Panzera, senior director of multicultural marketing, Comcast ; Ralph Rivera, VP and GM, AOL Latino; Michael J. Steinwender, VP and chief technical officer, POP Solutions

10 A.M. Session #5

Programming for a New Era: The Next 5 Years

The Hispanic TV scene has changed dramatically since this Summit was launched 5 years ago. What can the industry expect in the next 5 years? This session looks at how programming content will be distributed, financed and promoted in a cross-platform environment. A panel of programmers and marketers discuss meeting the demands of diverse Hispanic audiences — from telecast to webcast to mobile — and reaping the benefits from advertisers and subscriptions.

Moderator: Court Stroud

Panelists: Karen Davis, executive VP of marketing, Azteca America; Jose Marquez, director of digital media, mun2; Carolina Padilla, director of multicultural marketing, EchoStar; Roberto Vizcon, GM, gen tv; Guillermo Sierra, chief content officer and senior VP, V-me

11:15 A.M. Session #6

What The Decision-Makers Want

This panel includes some of the industry’s leading programming decision makers and “trend trackers” discussing how to meet the demands of audiences, and the interests of advertisers, within required budgets.

Panelists: John A. De Armas, VP of WorldDirect, DirecTV; Jose Cancela, principal of Hispanic USA, author of The Power of Business En Español; Anthony J. Maldonado, VP of acquisition and marketing sciences, Cox Communications; Karen Zelenz, programming director, Insight Communications

12:15 P.M. Award Luncheon and Special Presentation Westside Ballroom, Salons 3-4, 5th floor

Award for an Outstanding Lifetime of Achievement in Hispanic Television

Presented to: Cristina Saralegui

For the past 18 years, Univision viewers have enjoyed El Show de Cristina, the hit Spanish-language talk show hosted and produced by Cristina Saralegui. This award is presented to Saralegui for her leadership role as a pioneer of Hispanic TV in the U.S. and her part in delivering value to the profitability of the Hispanic TV industry.

Previous recipients include Sabado Gigante host Don Francisco; sportscaster and soccer commentator Andres Cantor; and María Celeste Arrarás, the Emmy-winning host of Telemundo’s Al Rojo Vivo con María Celeste. This year, the award goes to one of the most familiar and beloved members of every Hispanic TV household.

Sponsored by: Univision Networks

1 P.M. Luncheon Special Presentation:

A Conversation With Those Invested in Hispanic Television

Conducted by: Leland Westerfield

Introduction of special presenter by: Larry Dunn, group publisher of Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable

Special Presentation by: Leland Westerfield, managing director and media analyst, BMO Capital Markets

By popular demand, Lee Westerfield returns to the Hispanic Television Summit to conduct a one-of-a-kind candid conversation with individuals who have capital at risk in the rapidly changing Hispanic television marketplace. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to hear from those who are counting on success.

Panelists: Bruce Eatroff, partner, Halyard Capital; Mario Beau Ferrari, chief strategy officer, Equity Media Holdings; Stuart Rekant, chairman and CEO, Juniper Partners Acquisition and CEO of Firestone Communications

1:50 P.M. Closing Remarks and Acknowledgements

2 P.M. Summit Concludes