General Motors Signs on as Another ‘X Factor' Sponsor
Add General Motors to the list of X Factor sponsors, reports AdAge.
The
auto manufacturer has agreed to become a larger sponsor for the Simon
Cowell-led singing competition, joining Pepsi as the two major
advertisers. Unlike Pepsi however, GM's sponsorship is not expected to
be season long. The sponsorship is expected to integrate one of the
car-maker's newer vehicles.
With the success of X Factor
oversees, marketers have been treating the new American version as a
sure thing in an unsure business; over 75% of new shows fail.
