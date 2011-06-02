General Motors Signs on as Another ‘X Factor' Sponsor

Add General Motors to the list of X Factor sponsors, reports AdAge.

The

auto manufacturer has agreed to become a larger sponsor for the Simon

Cowell-led singing competition, joining Pepsi as the two major

advertisers. Unlike Pepsi however, GM's sponsorship is not expected to

be season long. The sponsorship is expected to integrate one of the

car-maker's newer vehicles.

With the success of X Factor

oversees, marketers have been treating the new American version as a

sure thing in an unsure business; over 75% of new shows fail.