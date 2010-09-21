B&C is now accepting nominations for the station General Manager of the Year in three different categories:

GM of the Year: Markets 1-25

GM of the Year: Markets 26-50

GM of the Year: Markets 51+

The annual General Manager of the Year honors local station executives who have provided exemplary innovation, fearless leadership and flawless execution through this fascinating--and challenging--time in the television industry.

2012 Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year

With newer challenges to face in mobile TV, the digital spectrum and the strong impetus to grow a station's brand across several platforms, will also honor the one station or executive that has led the charge into the brave new world of providing compelling content wherever, whenever and however consumers want it.

2012 News Director of the Year

Local news consumers want their news right away, whether they're watching television, scanning the web at work, or staring at their smartphone. The challenge for station news directors has never been greater, with so many outlets competing for users' attention. Who has best tapped social media to extend the station's news reach, while also delivering compelling and vital information in traditional newscasts? B&C will highlight one local TV news exec who is coming up with innovative ways to serve viewers--and the bottom line.

DEADLINE FOR NOMINATIONS: Monday, Nov. 26, 2012 at noon ET

TO NOMINATE: Please e-mail B&C at BNCLETTERS@NBMEDIA.COM and let us know what has made your candidate stand out from the crowd in your market and across the country in 2012. Be sure to indicate your nominee's category, along with daytime contact info.

No phone calls, please.

Please note:B&C does not confirm receipt of nominations nor do we discuss the nomination process.

2011 Winners

WJBK Detroit's Jeff Murri (GM of the Year, Markets 1-25)

WTHR Indianapolis' John Cardenas (GM, Markets 26-50)

WITN Greenville-New Bern-Washington, NC Chris Mossman (GM, Markets 51-plus)

Scripps' Chief Digital Officer Adam Symson (Multiplatform Broadcasters of the Year)

WCVB Boston Hearst Television's Andrew Vrees (News Director of the Year)

2010 Winners

WFSB Hartford's Klarn DePalma (GM, Markets 26-50)

KETV Omaha's Sarah Smith (GM, Markets 51-plus)

WCBS New York/CBS Television Stations' David Friend (News Director of the Year)

2009 Winners

Peter Dunn (Markets 1-25)

Tom Griesdorn (Markets 26-50)

Ted Fortenberry (51-plus)

Weigel Broadcasting (Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year)

2008 Winners

Susan McEldoon (Markets 1-25)

Lisa Howfield (Markets 26-50)