General manager Major retires

Jim Major, for 15 years the vice president and general manager of WFTS-TV Tampa, Fla., retired last week. Major oversaw the transition of the Tampa station from an independent to a Scripps-owned ABC affiliate.

Scripps said Major, 66, will continue as a consultant through the year.

