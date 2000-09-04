General manager Major retires
Jim Major, for 15 years the vice president and general manager of WFTS-TV Tampa, Fla., retired last week. Major oversaw the transition of the Tampa station from an independent to a Scripps-owned ABC affiliate.
Scripps said Major, 66, will continue as a consultant through the year.
