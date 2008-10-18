Genelius Leaving CBS; Manze to Depart NBC

Veteran CBS News spokeswoman Sandy Genelius, the vice president of communications for CBS News since 1994, will leave the company to join Sony, where she will have the same title for the entertainment giant. Altogether she spent 20 years at CBS, first working in sports before joining the news division.

Sean McManus, CBS President of News and Sports, in a memo, said "it would be impossible to overstate Sandy's dedication, commitment and overall contribution to CBS News."

Also, Vince Manze, NBC Universal president of program planning, scheduling and strategy, is leaving to form his own production outfit.

Manze had been president of The NBC Agency, the company's in-house advertising and creative firm, prior to being elevated two years ago to oversee program planning, scheduling and strategy.

He oversaw a number of memorable marketing campaigns, including "Must See TV" and more recently "Save The Cheerleader, Save the World."

In a statement, NBC Universal co-chairmen of entertainment Marc Graboff and Ben Silverman said "we look forward to working with him in his new role as an independent producer."