Genachowski to Headline NCTA Convention

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski will headline the June

15 general session of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association

convention in Chicago.

It will be the first convention presided over by NCTA's

new president, Michael Powell, himself a former FCC chairman.

Genachowski also spoke at the National Association

of Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas

earlier this month.

Among the FCC issues much on the minds of cable operators

are the FCC's proposed tweaks to its the retransmission

consent oversight rules, and the All-Vid proposal to wed broadband,

broadcast, cable and satellite in a TV set-top device as a spur to broadband

deployment and adoption.