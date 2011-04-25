Genachowski to Headline NCTA Convention
FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski will headline the June
15 general session of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association
convention in Chicago.
It will be the first convention presided over by NCTA's
new president, Michael Powell, himself a former FCC chairman.
Genachowski also spoke at the National Association
of Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas
earlier this month.
Among the FCC issues much on the minds of cable operators
are the FCC's proposed tweaks to its the retransmission
consent oversight rules, and the All-Vid proposal to wed broadband,
broadcast, cable and satellite in a TV set-top device as a spur to broadband
deployment and adoption.
