Genachowski to Address ACA Summit

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski will speak at this year's American Cable Association summit in Washington March 14.



"In the past three years, very few individuals have done more than Chairman Genachowski to promote a broadband-enabled America that spurs growth, progress and opportunity in the communications, education, energy and health care fields," said ACA President Matt Polka.



The ACA Summit is March 13-15 at the Grand Hyatt hotel.