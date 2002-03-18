Gemstar's Boylan to exit

Gemstar-TV Guide International Inc. said Peter Boylan will resign as co-president and co-chief operating officer April 1 to pursue other

opportunities.

In a press release Monday, Gemstar said Boylan will remain as a consultant to the company.

Boylan said in the statement that it was the right time for him to spend more time with his family and "embark on new challenges" in his career.

Gemstar named Jonathan Orlick executive vice president and general counsel.

The positions had been vacant.

Orlick was senior VP and deputy general counsel.

The company also named Mark Allen to the new position of executive VP, technology licensing.

Allen will oversee all domestic and international licensing activities for the company's core interactive-programming-guide technology, including TV Guide Interactive and GUIDE

Plus+.

Allen was president, affiliate sales.