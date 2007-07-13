Gemstar On The Move

They will be packing boxes at Gemstar-TV Guide International. The company will be moving its New York operations to 11 West 42nd Street. The space will house TV Guide magazine’s editorial department, TV Guide Online and the primary ad sales staff for the company. The move is planned for mid-December.

The company is currently housed in the same building as News Corp., its controlling stakeholder.

Earlier this week, Gemstar-TV Guide put itself on the block, retaining UBS as its financial advisor and M&A specialists Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz as legal counsel to help it explore “strategic alternatives.”