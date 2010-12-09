Gelber Exiting Showtime

Danielle Gelber, senior VP of original programming at Showtime, Thursday (Dec. 9) announced she is leaving the network.

Gelber will exit the pay cabler at the end of the month when her contract is up. She has been rumored to potentially follow her former boss Robert Greenblatt, who was recently named head of entertainment programming at NBC.



Showtime released the following statement from Gelber:



“I've had a remarkably fantastic time during my years at Showtime. I am deeply proud to have been so intricately involved in bringing many of the network's signature series to our air, to say nothing of the amazingly rich roster of talented people from the creative community I've been privileged to work with. It's been a life and career-shaping experience for me thanks to my many valued colleagues at the network, and I'm excited and looking very forward to where this great experience will take me next.”