GE, VUE get engaged

General Electric Co. emerged victorious in the contest for Vivendi

Universal’s U.S. media assets, convincing Vivendi to enter into exclusive

negotiations that shut out rival suitor Edgar Bronfman Jr.

The move is well short of an actual deal -- Vivendi and GE said they "intend

to merge" Vivendi Universal Entertainment and NBC.

But it makes GE the last person standing and puts the company on the road to

hammering out a definitive agreement.

NBC chairman Robert Wright said that only regulatory approval stood in the

way of the deal.

A deal with GE would finally pair NBC with a studio -- something all of its

broadcast rivals did years ago. It also adds top-rated entertainment networks to

NBC’s portfolio of news networks and low-rated Bravo.

Under the proposal, GE would own 80% of the new media giant and Vivendi

roughly 20%.

GE wouldn’t put up any cash, but Vivendi could extract money by selling

securities tied to its NBC Universal stake -- about $3.8 billion at the

outset.

Wright would lead the new venture, while Vivendi would have three seats on a

board of directors.