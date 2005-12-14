Gay Net Here! Joins Akimbo

Gay net Here! is going to be "there," too.

In this case, "there" is yet another of the multiplying multiple video distribution platforms, Akimbo, which delivers broadband video service over the Internet to a TV or PC.

Here!, already available on cable and satellite, will be a video-on-demand service on Akimbo, priced at $6.95 per month.

Other cable networks making programming available to Akimbo include A&E, History, Discovery nets, Cartoon Net and CNN.

The Akimbo TV service consists of a set-top box connected to the Internet that downloads, stores and plays video content.

Launched in 2002, Here! morphed from a pure pay-per-view service to a 24-hour net as well in October 2004. It is currently available in more than 42 million households, according to the company.