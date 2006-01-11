Gay Net Goes Google

Gay and lesbian TV net Here! is making itself available on Google Video.

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas Friday, the search engine unveiled the Google Video Store at http://video.google.com, where surfers will be able to buy or rent videos.

Here! will make a variety of series, films and other fare available for downloading at $3.99 per title.

Content will include soap Dante's Cove, gay detective series Third Man Out, film series John Waters Presents Movies That Will Corrupt You, and In Her Line of Fire, a made-for TV movie about a lesbian action hero, starring Mariel Hemingway.

