NBC’s $4 billion deal to snag the rights

for four more Olympics starting in 2014

means that even as new ownership has

come in, the Olympics will be a mainstay

for the company. Now, for the first

time since Comcast and Dick Ebersol

formally broke up (he is still on board

for this summer’s Games), it is up

to Gary Zenkel to continue that legacy.

The talk in the business will continue to be about break-even—

NBC lost $223 million last time around—but the Olympics has always

been great television, and it dominates TV for weeks on end. It is up

to Zenkel and the team to keep the five-ring circus a leading force

this year in London and beyond. Oh—and some of the events will be

carried in 3D this year. Yeah, we don’t really care, either.