Gary Traver Exits as Chief of Comcast Media Center
Comcast confirmed that Gary Traver, senior vice president and chief
operating officer at Comcast Media Center, has left CMC and Comcast.
His last day was Monday, people familiar with his
departure said. Traver had been with CMC since Comcast acquired it from
AT&T in 2002 and was named its COO in 2003.
"It was a mutually agreed upon decision and we're working on a
transition plan to maintain business continuity and support for CMC
customers and employees," Jenni Moyer, senior director of corporate
communications at Comcast, said Tuesday, adding she could not
comment
further.
