Gary Traver Exits as Chief of Comcast Media Center

Comcast confirmed that Gary Traver, senior vice president and chief

operating officer at Comcast Media Center, has left CMC and Comcast.

His last day was Monday, people familiar with his

departure said. Traver had been with CMC since Comcast acquired it from

AT&T in 2002 and was named its COO in 2003.

"It was a mutually agreed upon decision and we're working on a

transition plan to maintain business continuity and support for CMC

customers and employees," Jenni Moyer, senior director of corporate

communications at Comcast, said Tuesday, adding she could not

comment

further.



Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com