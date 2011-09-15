Gary Marsh Named President, Disney Channels Worldwide

Gary Marsh has been promoted to president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide. He replaces Carolina Lightcap, who is stepping down as president, effective immediately.

Marsh, who was previously president of entertainment and chief creative officer for Disney Channels will continue in his role as CCO. In his new position, he'll have creative oversight of Disney's kids TV business including Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Radio Disney and their affiliated websites.

"Gary Marsh has been the driving creative force behind Disney Channel's remarkable growth for the past 15 plus years, responsible for some of the most iconic and successful franchises in our history, including Hannah Montana, Wizards of Waverly Place, High School Musical, Phineas and Ferb, That's So Raven, Shake It Up and many others," said Anne Sweeney, co-chair, Disney Media Networks and president, Disney/ABC Television Group.

In his previous position, Marsh managed the programming strategy, planning and acquisitions teams, original movies, original series, casting, talent relations and production for Disney Channel and Disney XD. He helped develop breakout programs like High School Musical, Hanna Montana and Phineas and Ferb.

Lightcap joined Disney in 2000 in the dual role of senior vice president, programming and creative affairs, Disney Channels Latin America/Disney Media Networks, and chief marketing officer, The Walt DisneyCompany, Latin America.

As president of Disney Channels, she helped launch Disney Junior, which will become a 24-hour channel in 2012, replacing SOAPnet.

Of Lightcap's exit, Sweeney said: "We're sorry that Carolina has decided to leave us and appreciate her many valuable contributions over the years. During her tenure as president, Disney Channels Worldwide continued its incredible momentum, with the channel just delivering its most watched summer in history with Kids 6-11. She will be missed."