Gary David Goldberg Dies at 68

Television writer and producer Gary David Goldberg died

Saturday from brain cancer at his Montecito, Calif., home. He was 68.





Goldberg is best known for creating the sitcom that launched

Michael J. Fox's career, Family Ties, which ran on NBC from 1982-89.

Goldberg also cocreated the former ABC series Spin City, which also

starred Fox. Goldberg also wrote episodes for acclaimed series M*A*S*H

and The Bob Newhart Show.





He is also known for the end credits during all

of his series, which famously ended with a photo of his black Labrador Retriever

in front of the Louvre in Paris, with Goldberg saying, "Sit, Ubu, sit!

Good dog," followed by a bark.