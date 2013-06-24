Gary David Goldberg Dies at 68
Television writer and producer Gary David Goldberg died
Saturday from brain cancer at his Montecito, Calif., home. He was 68.
Goldberg is best known for creating the sitcom that launched
Michael J. Fox's career, Family Ties, which ran on NBC from 1982-89.
Goldberg also cocreated the former ABC series Spin City, which also
starred Fox. Goldberg also wrote episodes for acclaimed series M*A*S*H
and The Bob Newhart Show.
He is also known for the end credits during all
of his series, which famously ended with a photo of his black Labrador Retriever
in front of the Louvre in Paris, with Goldberg saying, "Sit, Ubu, sit!
Good dog," followed by a bark.
