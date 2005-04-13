Garwood Exiting Post-Newsweek Post
John Garwood, vice president of sales and marketing for Post-Newsweek Stations, is exiting the group July 1.
Garwood had been VP, GM, at Post-Newsweek's WPLG-TV Miami from 1988 until moving up to corporate in 2003 to "help with issues relating to long-term sales development," according to PNS President Alan Frank.
Of the decision to leave, Frank said in a statement that Garwood wanted to be "on the front line as opposed to a staff position." Garwood, for his part, said he would like to develop programs for expanding local station revenue through "cross-platform marketing and packaging."
Post-Newsweek, a division of The Washington Post, owns six TV stations.
