GarryMarshall to be Inducted Into NAB Hall of Fame

The National

Association of Broadcasters announced Friday that it will induct Garry Marshall

into its Hall of Fame.

Marshall will be

honored at the 2012 NAB Show Television Luncheon April 16 in Las Vegas during

the annual NAB Show.

"Recognizing

Garry Marshall for his extraordinary contributions to television history is a

tremendous opportunity that NAB is honored to be a part of," said

Marcellus Alexander, NAB's executive VP of television.

Marshall is best

known for creating Happy Days, Laverne and Shirley and Mork &

Mindy. He was also a writer for The Tonight Show With Jack Paar and

the Dick Van Dyke Show, and helped to adapt The Odd Couple as a

TV series. As an actor, Marshall appeared in the TV series Murphy Brown,

as well as the movies A League of Their Own, Never Been Kissed, Orange

County and Jumpin' Jack Flash. He also directed Pretty Woman, The

Princess Diaries and Runaway Bride.

Marshall received

a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1983.