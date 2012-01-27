GarryMarshall to be Inducted Into NAB Hall of Fame
The National
Association of Broadcasters announced Friday that it will induct Garry Marshall
into its Hall of Fame.
Marshall will be
honored at the 2012 NAB Show Television Luncheon April 16 in Las Vegas during
the annual NAB Show.
"Recognizing
Garry Marshall for his extraordinary contributions to television history is a
tremendous opportunity that NAB is honored to be a part of," said
Marcellus Alexander, NAB's executive VP of television.
Marshall is best
known for creating Happy Days, Laverne and Shirley and Mork &
Mindy. He was also a writer for The Tonight Show With Jack Paar and
the Dick Van Dyke Show, and helped to adapt The Odd Couple as a
TV series. As an actor, Marshall appeared in the TV series Murphy Brown,
as well as the movies A League of Their Own, Never Been Kissed, Orange
County and Jumpin' Jack Flash. He also directed Pretty Woman, The
Princess Diaries and Runaway Bride.
Marshall received
a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1983.
