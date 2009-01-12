Garfield Named SVP of CNN Research

Robin Garfield, a long-time ad sales and media-industry research executive, has been named senior vice president of CNN Research. In the newly created position Garfield will oversee market analysis for CNN/U.S., Headline News, CNN.com, and CNN Airport Network. She will report to Jack Wakshlag, chief research operator for Turner Broadcasting.

“CNN’s leadership is a direct result of our understanding of how people consume news and information today,” Wakshlag said in a statement. “Robin’s hire reflects the important CNN places on evolving our interaction with out audiences.”

Garfield arrives at CNN from Scripps Networks, where she worked as vice president of sales research and strategy since 2005, providing market research for HGTV, Food Network, Fine Living Network, and Great American Country. Previously she was vice president of strategic operations and research at MSNBC.