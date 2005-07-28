Gannon Retires To CBS

CBS said Thursday that NFL quarterback Rich Gannon will join the network’s sports division as an analyst. Gannon will work with Craig Bolerjack on CBS game broadcasts.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Gannon will make his NFL retirement official Aug. 6 in Oakland, where he played for the past six years. He spent most of last season on the disabled list after suffering a broken vertebra in his neck.

Gannon, 39, played in the NFL for 18 years, with long tenures in Oakland and for the Minnesota Vikings (1987-92). He also played for the Washington Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs.

Gannon, who lives in Excelsior, Minn., was named the league’s most valuable player in 2002, when he led the Raiders to Super Bowl XXXVII.