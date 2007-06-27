Gannett Taps $1 Billion Convertible
Gannett Co.is issuing $1 billion of 30 year senior convertible notes and will use the proceeds from the deal to repay a portion of its outstanding commercial debt.
The initial interest rate on the notes will float at 23 basis points under the 1-month LIBOR benchmark, which translates to 5.09%. The interest rate will reset monthly. Initially, each note, of $1,000 principal value, will be convertible into 10.853 shares of Gannett common stock at a conversion price of $92.14 per share. The transaction settles Friday.
Gannett owns 23 television stations in the U.S. and is one of the leading international newspaper publishers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.