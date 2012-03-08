Gannett CMO Looks to Provide Multiplatform Marketing Help for Advertisers

A year ago, Maryam Banikarim took on the newly-created

position of chief marketing officer at Gannett. She is responsible for all

companywide marketing, communications and research efforts and is a member of

the Gannett Management Committee.

She has a broad background in marketing, previously serving

as senior VP of integrated sales marketing at NBCU, responsible for working

across all the company's platforms to develop custom ad sales solutions for

clients, while overseeing marketing for all NBCU properties. Prior to that, she

was chief marketing officer at Univision Communications.

Banikarim spoke to B&C

contributing editor John Consoli about how she sees the company being

positioned going forward from a marketing perspective. An edited transcript

follows.

You spent a number of years in CMO positions at both Univision and

NBCUniversal, which had no print platforms like Gannett does. How has the

addition of print properties for you to market impact your role at Gannett?

There really isn't that much difference. They are all media companies.

And Univision and NBCU weren't just television. Each had other properties that

had to be brought together when marketing those companies. What all these

companies have in common is that they generate content and it's always about

content. Content is what draws consumers. When you have consumers, it draws

advertisers. We're in the content business and the news distribution business.

It doesn't matter whether it's broadcast or print. Content is tailored to the

audience on each platform and then you market it.

What are some of your big picture marketing plans for the remainder of

this year?

USA Today will be 30 years

old this fall. USA Today was like an

early Internet when it was founded with its concisely written news from every

state across the country. USA Today

still covers news from every state in the country every day. We need to promote

its history and the innovative way it covers news today. It does great database

journalism in presenting complex stories in an easy to understand way using

graphics and statistics. We need to highlight and promote that to consumers and

advertisers.

What is different about your role as CMO at Gannett?

I have a seat at the table. I have a say in planning strategies before

they are ready to be implemented, [not] just going out and carrying out what

someone else decided. I can participate in developing the strategy aimed at

growing the company's revenue.

With the growing amount of media competition and more and more digital

properties being created, what does Gannett need to do and how does it need to

market itself to get its share of the ad revenue pie going forward?

We have to become a marketing services provider to advertisers,

particularly on the local level. Each one of our media properties has different

areas of expertise. They are going to have to define those areas and go out and

offer them to clients. We're not just in the newspaper or TV business. We have

to be more. If a local business wants to start a Website, our local newspaper

or TV station in that market needs to help. If a local business wants to

develop a social media strategy, our local media companies need to help do it

with them. We need to help them find solutions to make their business more

successful. It's no longer just about advertising. In the markets where our

properties don't have the resources to offer these services or models themselves,

we can build them centrally and roll them out into smaller markets for their

clients. We need to listen to what clients' goals are and then do whatever we

can to help them achieve those goals.

Every media company seems to be moving more heavily into digital. How important

is digital to Gannett?

Gannett has traditionally been known more as a newspaper company

because of some of the larger newspapers we have along with USA Today. But our media footprint is

much broader than that. We have 23 TV stations, including 12 NBC affiliates. We

have more than 100 Websites affiliated with their local and print broadcast

media organizations and hundreds more related to shopping, travel, healthcare

and sports information. Today, about 21 percent of our company's revenue-about

$1 billion a year-comes from our digital properties. Our chief digital officer

David Payne has done a great job in expanding our digital offerings. USA Today launched one of the first apps

on Kindle Fire with Volkswagen as a launch partner. We have new USA Today apps for iPhone and iPod

Touch. We relaunched USA Today.com and many of our local Websites. Expanded

DealChicken and our digital sports offerings. We need to stay relevant and

offer news and our content everywhere at any time.

You recently named a new president of sales for Gannett, Mary Murcko.

What will her role be?

She will oversee sales for all USA

Today platforms and also spearhead our efforts to nationalize our sales

through all our local media properties. We have over 100 newspapers and TV

stations, plus they all have their own Websites. She will work to create

national reach for advertisers by activating them through all of our local

properties.

From a marketing perspective how do you deal with that when talking to

perspective advertisers?

Newspapers are not dead. We've actually seen a slight uptick in our

Sunday circulations. There is still a demand for news. People are looking for

more news than ever before. And people are consuming more news than ever

before. But they are consuming it in different ways. But people still live

their lives locally first. They still need to know what's going on in their

towns, in their local government. And someone has to be the watchdog in those

towns. Newspapers can still do that. They just have to find different ways to

supplement print, whether it be via digital, mobile or other technologies. And

then we have to market those efforts.