Gannett Acquiring Second Duopoly

Gannett Co. cut a deal Thursday to acquire the UPN affiliate in Denver and form a duopoly with its highly rated NBC affiliate KUSA.

The company is buying KTVD from owners Channel 20 TV Company and Twenver Broadcast for an undisclosed sum, pending FCC approval. With the acquisition, Gannett would have its second duopoly. It also owns WJXX Jacksonville, Fla., an ABC affiliate, and WTLV Jacksonville, an NBC outlet.

“Duopolies make great business sense while enhancing Gannett’s aim to be the best in the communities we serve,” Roger Ogden, president and CEO of Gannett Broadcasting, said in a statement.