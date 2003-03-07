Gandolfini sues HBO

Is Sopranos star James Gandolfini trying to shake down Home Box

Office?

Gandolfini filed a lawsuit in California Thursday claiming that HBO violated

his contract by not notifying him within 10 days after series creator David

Chase reupped for a $20 million deal.

Gandolfini, who plays mob boss Tony Soprano, is under contract for two more

seasons.

HBO chairman Chris Albrecht fired back Friday, saying that the pay network

was talking with Gandolfini and offering a "substantial increase" over his

current salary, "despite no contractual obligation to do so."

"We were doing this out of respect for Jim and recognition of his talent and

hard work," Albrecht said in a prepared statement. "To have him now act in a

manner so disruptive ... is shocking and disappointing."

In 2000, Gandolfini signed a two-season, $10 million deal, paying him about

$400,000 per episode.