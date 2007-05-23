Gaming Series Picks Franchises

Championship Gaming Series, the nascent professional video-gaming league, has announced the cities for its first six teams. The locales are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas and Charlotte. The league also announced the general managers, who the league calls "stalwarts and luminaries" from the world of video gaming.

The G.M.s will convene at Fox Studios in Los Angeles to watch the players in action June 9-11, then will draft teams at the Playboy Mansion June 12. The regular season starts June 23. Team members will earn between $30,000 and $100,000.

"We’re excited to announce our first six cities and looking forward to unveiling these teams at our inaugural Draft," said CGS Commissioner Andy Reif. "We’re also very proud of our first group of GMs. Each of them will play a vital role in the success of the league."

CGS competitions will air on DirecTV.