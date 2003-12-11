Trending

Game Show’s Boden Departs

Game Show Network programming chief Bob Boden has left the company, a network spokesperson confirmed Wednesday. His exit comes as the network tries to focus more lifestyle and reality with its originals, like a reality dating spoof show Fake-a-Date, and less on in-studio game shows.

Plans call for about 75% of the original programming to be lifestyle and reality and about 25% of original programming to be traditional game shows.