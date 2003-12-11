Game Show’s Boden Departs
Game Show Network programming chief Bob Boden has left the company, a network spokesperson confirmed Wednesday. His exit comes as the network tries to focus more lifestyle and reality with its originals, like a reality dating spoof show Fake-a-Date, and less on in-studio game shows.
Plans call for about 75% of the original programming to be lifestyle and reality and about 25% of original programming to be traditional game shows.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.