Game Show Network Changes Its Name

Game Show Network is shortening its name to GSN, aiming to reinvent its image and broaden its focus beyond game shows.

"We really saw the potential to expand the vision here," said GSN chief Rich Cronin. All the new shows, he adds, have gaming elements. Broadening the network "makes this a much more attractive proposition."

With the name change will come new reality shows with younger appeal. GSN has picked up reruns of the first two seasons of The Mole and Celebrity Mole, as well as Spy TV. It also two has new original series, dating show Fake-A-Date and buddy-reality-and-challenge hybrid Kenny vs. Spenny. Of course, GSN will still have its tried-and-true classic and original game shows.