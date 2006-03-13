Game Show Host Tomarken Dies

Former Press Your Luck host Peter Tomarken was killed in a plane crash Monday in Santa Monica, Calif., according to his agent, Fred Wostbrock. Wostbrock said Tomarken, 62, and his wife were both killed in the accident.

As the news spread Monday, industry personalities began to weigh in.

"Peter was one of the most underrated game show hosts in television," said veteran game-show host Bob Eubanks in a statement. "He could adapt to any type of game-show format."

According to a bio on the website of GSN, which carries Press Your Luck reruns, Tomarken was an actor prior to the game show's launch in 1983. He guest-starred on shows including The Rockford Files.

The Los Angeles Times is reporting the plane crashed into the water near the Santa Monica Pier shortly after taking off from nearby Santa Monica Airport.

